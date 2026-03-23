SC stresses fair and time-bound investigation in Anil Ambani-led RCom loan fraud

Meanwhile, the CBI has recently intensified its investigation into the matter. According to the agency, several top executives of Anil Ambani’s group have been summoned and examined in connection with the case. Two Group Managing Directors — Gautam Doshi and Sateesh Seth — were questioned on March 21, while another senior executive, Amitabh Jhunjhunwala, was examined earlier. The probe centres on allegations of diversion and misuse of loan funds through complex financial transactions between 2013 and 2017, leading to significant losses to banks.