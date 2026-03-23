Stand ready, alert and united like we did during Covid pandemic: PM Modi

"The effects of these difficult circumstances around the world due to this ongoing conflict are expected to last a long time. Therefore, we have to stay ready, we have to stay united. We stood united and faced such circumstances during Covid pandemic also. In the same manner, we have to stay ready this time around as well. We have to face every challenge with patience and perseverance. This is our identity, our strength," said PM Modi while speaking in the Lok Sabha on the ongoing West Asia conflict.