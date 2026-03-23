War of words in Maharashtra Assembly over Satara ZP row

“The police beat you, and you sit there in silence. You consider yourselves tigers -- where are those tigers now? You are sitting with your tails between your legs. Why do you only show aggression towards the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena but tuck your tail before the BJP? I have never seen such a sight in this House. If you resign today and give up power, we will look at you in the same light as Bhagat Singh. Do you have the courage to leave power?” he added.