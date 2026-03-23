'Where is Maharashtra headed?' Raj Thackeray slams political-occult nexus in Ashok Kharat scandal

"We showcased the rich traditions of Maharashtra to the youth — from the spiritual cultivation of the Marathi mind by Prabodhankar Thackeray to the intellectual depth of Lokmanya Tilak. To see modern leaders abandon logic and 'Gita Rahasya' to fall at the feet of a man like Kharat is not just unfortunate; it is terrifying," Raj Thackeray said in his post on X.