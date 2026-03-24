Ajit Pawar death case: Rohit Pawar alleges foul play, files 'zero FIR' in Karnataka after Maha govt's refusal

"Except for NCP MLA Chetan Tupe, not a single member of his party (Ajit Pawar's NCP) spoke up. These MLAs left Sharad Pawar citing a lack of funds, claiming they wanted to work for the people under Ajit Dada. Now, when it comes to investigating his death, they are silent. Is power more important than the man who made them MLAs?" Rohit Pawar asked.