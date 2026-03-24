Andhra: Jagan thanks PM Modi for FCRA renewal for Rural Development Trust​

“However, upon explaining the services provided by the organisation and submitting a petition to the Union Home Minister to resolve this issue, with his special intervention, the hurdles have been cleared today. By granting permission to RDT for fund collection under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, the Central Government has paved the way for the smooth inflow of funds. On behalf of the lakhs of poor people benefiting through this Trust, I express my thanks to the Central Government for taking into consideration the requests from the state governments,” posted CM Chandrababu Naidu.​