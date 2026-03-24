Andhra: Jagan thanks PM Modi for FCRA renewal for Rural Development Trust
Amaravati, March 24 (IANS) Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday welcomed the renewal of FCRA permissions for the Rural Development Trust (RDT) and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision.
He stated that the renewal under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act will ensure the continuation of RDT’s vital services in education, healthcare, environment, and social development across the undivided Anantapur district, significantly benefiting the poor and vulnerable sections who depend on the organisation.
The YSR Congress Party chief, however, criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for attempting to claim credit for the renewal, questioning why it took nearly a year to restore permissions that were halted on April 21, 2025.
He pointed out that the delay was due to inaction, which forced people, along with YSRCP and civil society groups, to launch sustained protests demanding restoration.
He asserted that the renewal was achieved through public pressure and collective struggle, not through any initiative from the ruling leadership, adding that attempts to portray it otherwise amount to mere publicity stunts and credit appropriation.
Earlier, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu took to ‘X’ to thank Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Central Government for resolving the issue concerning foreign funding for RDT, which has been providing wonderful services to the poor for decades.
He noted that the Rural Development Trust offers various services to the poor in thousands of villages across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
A previous decision to halt funds coming from abroad to voluntary organisations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act had created obstacles for the organisation's services.
“However, upon explaining the services provided by the organisation and submitting a petition to the Union Home Minister to resolve this issue, with his special intervention, the hurdles have been cleared today. By granting permission to RDT for fund collection under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, the Central Government has paved the way for the smooth inflow of funds. On behalf of the lakhs of poor people benefiting through this Trust, I express my thanks to the Central Government for taking into consideration the requests from the state governments,” posted CM Chandrababu Naidu.
--IANS
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(This report is auto-published from IANS wire service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content)
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