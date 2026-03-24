Ashok Kharat case: No one regardless of political affiliation and high ranking officers will be spared, says Maha CM

"Atleast eight FIRs have been registered against him (Ashok Kharat) across different districts. The offences include rape, molestation, cheating, and extortion. Specifically, Kharat is accused of repeatedly assaulting a 27-year-old woman over three years under the guise of resolving marital issues, exploiting a pregnant woman (the wife of a staffer) under the pretext of performing rituals for a "healthy child", and using "special powers" or "divine claims" to brainwash and manipulate women," the Chief Minister said.