Bengal polls: BJP not to leave any stone unturned for victory, says Nitin Nabin

"Nitin Nabin today also chaired several 'high-level strategic meetings' with the leaders of the state BJP unit to strengthen the party's digital, social, and ground-level reach. Also, he held intensive consultations with the narrative team. Nitin Nabin gave a clear signal by holding a high-level meeting with top state leaders, Union Ministers and senior office bearers of the organisation that this time, the BJP is in no mood to leave any stone unturned for victory," a statement issued by the party said on Tuesday evening.