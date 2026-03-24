Bengal polls: ECI's publishes 1st supplementary list of judicial adjudication cases

On Monday evening, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, Manoj Kumar Agarwal, informed media persons that the list might be available at the central server of the Election Commission of India (ECI) between 9 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on Monday. "In the dashboard they have, we can see that the judicial adjudication process has been completed for 29 lakh cases. However, I cannot say now how many names will finally come through the e-signatures of the judicial officers involved in the press. I cannot say right now how many names have been identified as excludable as of now,” the CEO said on Monday evening.