Bihar: Anant Singh conducts roadshow, reiterates not to contest polls in future
Patna, March 24 (IANS) Anant Singh, the JD(U) MLA from Mokama, made a high-profile return to his constituency on Tuesday, turning his visit into a major political roadshow of strength.
A day after being released from jail, Singh set out from his Patna residence on Tuesday morning with a convoy of over 100 luxury vehicles.
His journey quickly transformed into a grand roadshow, with enthusiastic supporters lining the route from Athmalgola to Barh.
At several points, crowds welcomed him with flowers and garlands, while at SBR Chowk in Barh, supporters raised slogans calling him “Sher-e-Bihar.”
Upon reaching Barh, Singh headed to his ancestral village, Nadma, where he received a grand reception.
Amid fireworks and celebrations, he offered prayers at his family deity’s shrine.
During the visit, a priest from the Brahmani Sthan temple requested the construction of a new temple, to which Singh assured support, stating that everything they have is a gift from God.
He also mentioned that further discussions would take place during his next visit.
Continuing his tour, Singh left for Barhhiya to visit a temple dedicated to the Goddess.
On the way, he interacted with locals, listened to grievances, and maintained close contact with supporters.
In a significant political statement, Singh announced that he would no longer contest elections himself.
However, he hinted at a possible political future for his son, provided he remains active in public service.
Responding to speculation that Nitish Kumar might shift to Delhi, Singh said that frequent travel renders such concerns irrelevant and that any decision would be taken in the public interest.
He also supported the idea of Nishant Kumar entering politics and even becoming Chief Minister, emphasising the need for him to step forward.
Overall, Singh’s roadshow is being seen as a powerful demonstration of his continued influence in Mokama, intensifying the political atmosphere in the region once again.
Anant Singh was released from Beur Jail on Monday after the Patna High Court granted him bail in the Dularchand Yadav murder case recently.
--IANS
ajk/dan
(This report is auto-published from IANS wire service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content)
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