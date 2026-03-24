BJP fields candidates in all seats in Tripura tribal council polls as ally rules out alliance

The tribal autonomous council, regarded as the second most important constitutional body in the state after the Tripura Assembly, comprises 28 elected members and two nominated by the state government. Announcing the candidates, Tripura BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee said the party would contest all 28 seats. “BJP currently has nine members in the TTAADC. Out of these, seven have been renominated to contest the polls. Several senior tribal leaders of the party, including state General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, will also be in the fray,” Bhattacharjee, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, told the media.