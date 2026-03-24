BJP leader questions diplomatic approach of Rajiv Gandhi; cites Sri Lanka letters, IPKF withdrawal

"This obsession of the Gandhi family was not new. Earlier, on this day, March 24, 1971, Indira Gandhi had sent the Indian Army to Sri Lanka to fire on the student movement there. However, during the 1971 Pakistan War, Sri Lanka supported Pakistan. Thousands of our soldiers were killed from 1987 to 1990. The then President of Sri Lanka, Premadasa, levelled various allegations against Indian soldiers and wrote a letter to Rajiv Gandhi. For the first time, an Indian Prime Minister was attacked on foreign soil...," he said.