BJP rubbishes Trinamool's claims on status of companies active in West Bengal

BJP, for quite some time, had been vocal about the alleged flight of capital from West Bengal. Before becoming the state president of the BJP in West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, as the Rajya Sabha member, had highlighted statistics of the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs showing that a total of 2,227 companies have shifted their base from West Bengal to other states during the last five years from 2019 to 2024, out of which 39 were enlisted with the Mumbai Stock Exchange.