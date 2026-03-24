Body of BJP worker found in Raidighi; wife, paramour arrested

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has categorically dismissed the allegations levelled against them. Bapi Haldar, the Trinamool MP from Mathurapur, said, "By raising this issue, the BJP is essentially trying to fish in troubled waters. However, at its core, this is a matter of a love triangle. The BJP is now attempting to pin the blame on the Trinamool. There could be no conspiracy more despicable than this."