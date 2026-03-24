Chhattisgarh CM to transfer Rs 500 crore to 5 lakh landless families tomorrow

In its Sankalp Budget for 2026-27, the state has allocated a provision of Rs 600 crore, ensuring that benefits reach the maximum number of needy families. For over 4,95000 eligible families, the government has set aside a total of 495 crore 96 lakh and 50 thousand rupees. This amount is being disbursed, directly eliminating intermediaries so that every beneficiary receives the full intended benefit without any deductions.