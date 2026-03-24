Chhattisgarh: Manpur, once epicentre of red terror, gets network of roads under PMGSY​

Villager Shiv Kumar, speaking to IANS, said, "Previously, there were no roads in our village. Whenever a villager fell ill, we had difficulty reaching the hospital. Now, Modiji has ensured that a road is built in our village. If any villager falls ill today, we can easily reach the hospital without facing any difficulties. Since our village borders the forests, we used to live in constant fear of Naxalites, but now that the road has been constructed, we no longer face any such issues. All of this has been made possible solely because of the Prime Minister."​