Delhi CM Rekha Gupta presents Rs 1,03,700 crore Budget for 2026-27

Addressing the Assembly, CM Gupta highlighted Delhi’s resilience and economic strength, saying, “Our city Delhi has a unique identity which is its creative power -- how it was degraded again and again and yet stood firm and succeeded.” She added, "Delhi saw a difficult phase for many years. Despite facing corruption, small-mindedness, and vote bank politics in the past few years, Delhi is now progressing rapidly...where not only announcements are made, but actions and developments are visible not just in data but in the lives of people. Delhi is progressing at triple-engine speed.”