Digvijaya Singh to visit Ram Temple on March 26
Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh will visit Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on March 26.
It will be his first visit to Ayodhya after the construction of the Ram temple following the Supreme Court’s order.
Confirming the report, Digvijaya’s office in Bhopal told IANS that he will depart from Delhi on an Air India flight during the morning hours of March 26.
After offering prayers at Lord Ram’s temple in Ayodhya, he will depart for Lucknow by road.
It could not be confirmed whether his wife, former journalist Amrita Rai, will accompany him during the visit. His office said he is likely to travel alone.
In 2021, Digvijaya Singh donated ₹1,11,111 for the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He had sent the cheque in favour of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
He had also stated that he would visit to offer prayers once the temple was fully completed.
“Now that the main construction work of the temple is nearing completion, he is arriving to fulfil his pledge,” his office said.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Bhopal Rameshwar Sharma, who often targets Digvijaya Singh on Lord Ram, took a jibe at the former CM.
He said, “I would request him during his visit to the Ram temple to please pay homage to the martyrs who faced bullets in 1992.”
Speaking to the media, Sharma added that had the country’s political leadership grasped this reality sooner, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya would have been built many years ago.
He further said, “As you offer your prayers today to the very Ram Lalla whom your party once dismissed as a mythical figure, acknowledge and accept that Ram Lalla is not a figment of imagination, but a living reality.”
--IANS
pd/dan
(This report is auto-published from IANS wire service. NewsGram holds no responsibility for its content)
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