EC appointed husband of Bihar BJP leader as police observer in Bengal: Trinamool

"The four Assembly constituencies for which the sad police officer from Bihar had been made the police observer are Mothabari, Baishnabnagar, Manikchak, and Sujapur. All four assembly constituencies are adjacent to Bihar. The wife of the police officer is again a BJP leader from the Jamui area in Bihar, which is very close to the state border with Malda. So our question is how a police officer, whose wife is a BJP leader, will perform in an unbiased manner. The ECI is deliberately deputing such officers as poll observers to give the BJP an advantage in the forthcoming West Bengal assembly polls,” Basu said.