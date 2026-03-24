Hyderabad Police Commissioner hails Parents Support Bill

“Because the truth is simple and uncomfortable. Parents do not crave wealth, comfort, or luxury in their final years. They seek presence, a conversation, and a sense that they still matter. When even that is denied, it is not just neglect; it is the abandonment of humanity itself. This decision stands as a reminder not just to a state or a nation, but to all of us, that progress without values is hollow. I sincerely thank the Telangana government for taking this bold and humane step, for standing up for those who once stood for us without question. Honour your parents. Not because the law demands it, but because without them, you would not even know what it means to stand,” added Sajjanar.