IMF funding fails to get Pakistan on growth path

Pakistan’s export base is still small because production is not growing. Despite rupee devaluations, exports have stayed at about 9 per cent to 10 per cent of GDP, which is much lower than peers like Bangladesh and Vietnam. This demonstrates that the core barriers to growth are low productivity, a lack of human capital, and structural inefficiencies. There is an urgent need of targeted policies that will boost production in export-oriented manufacturing and services, while addressing structural constraints, enhancing human capital, and expanding the export base.