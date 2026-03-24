Indian economy's fundamentals strong: PM Modi says efforts on to minimise West Asia impact

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on the West Asia conflict, PM Modi said, "This present problem has shaken the economy of the entire world. It will take a lot of time for the world to recover from the loss in West Asia. Continuous efforts are underway to ensure that it has minimal side effects on India. Our economy's fundamentals are strong, and the government is keeping a close watch on the changing situation. The government is working with a strategy to address the short-term, medium-term, and long-term effects."