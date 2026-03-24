India's total exports record 5.2 pc growth in April-January FY 26 despite global uncertainty

The India-EU FTA, a landmark pact offering access to almost the entire EU tariff universe, marks a significant step in integrating India more deeply into global value chains. The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is India’s first FTA to include a dedicated commitment aiming to increase FDI from its investors. Trade agreements with New Zealand, Oman, and the UK will broaden market access, enhance services mobility, secure long‑term investments, and create predictable regulatory environments for businesses, the minister added.