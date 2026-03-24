Investment fraud racket busted in Delhi, 11 arrested; senior citizen cheated of over Rs 22 lakh

After registering, the complainant was contacted by individuals posing as investment advisors via phone calls and WhatsApp. They persuaded him to invest money through platforms such as the Mudraone App and another online portal. The victim was instructed to transfer funds in the name of a company, Kreoviah Technology Pvt. Ltd. Once the money was received, the fraudsters ceased communication and blocked all contact, resulting in a loss of Rs 22.67 lakh.