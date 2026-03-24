Karnataka: ED attaches Rs 1.66 crore assets in Harsha Entertainment fraud case

"The enquiries revealed that one of the film directors, Pavan Kumar, who had received money from the accused persons through their concerns, had utilised the part of the funds for purchase of LIC policies in his father Gajanana Wadeyar's name and another film director Hariprasad Jayanna had utilised the funds received from accused persons via cash for unexplained purposes, leading the attachment of their properties such as LIC policies in the name of Gajanana Wadeyar valuing Rs 1.31 crore and immovable property in the name of Hariprasad Jayanna to the tune of Rs 35 lakh under Section 5 of PMLA," the ED added.