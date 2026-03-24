Last major Naxal cadre surrenders in Bastar; Chhattisgarh on verge of declaring region Maoist-free

Papa Rao, who headed the West Bastar Division Committee and was also a member of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau, was considered the most wanted Naxalite in Bastar after the elimination of Madvi Hidma, former commander of Battalion No. 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA). He was intimately familiar with Bastar’s forests, rivers and terrain, having repeatedly evaded police operations.