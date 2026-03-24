Maha : Land Bills passed granting powers to Collectors and Divisional Commissioners ​

Bawankule said, “Until today, files for even minor breaches had to be sent to Mantralaya. This created a massive workload, and citizens had to travel to Mumbai for small matters. We are decentralising these powers. Around 90 per cent of cases involving values up to Rs 1 crore will now be settled at the District Collector or Divisional Commissioner level. Only ultra-high-value cases will come to Mantralaya.”​