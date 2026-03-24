Nitin Nabin's two-day Kolkata visit to focus on manifesto, campaign strategies

A state committee member of the BJP in West Bengal said he is expected to begin his work soon after arriving at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. “At around 11 a.m., he is expected to start his schedule with a meeting with the core party leaders in West Bengal at a hotel in New Town in the northern outskirts of Kolkata, where he will be staying during his stay in the city,” the party’s state committee member said.