No shortage of domestic LPG in Haryana: Minister​

A spokesperson for the department shared that out of the total 825 domestic LPG cylinders seized, 131 were from Jhajjar, 109 from Mahendragarh, 86 from Ambala, 21 from Bhiwani, 2 from Faridabad, 71 from Fatehabad, 75 from Gurugram, 39 from Hisar, 17 from Jind, 10 from Kaithal, 44 from Karnal, 21 from Kurukshetra, 16 from Nuh, 23 from Panipat, 21 from Rewari, 98 from Rohtak, 12 from Sirsa, 12 from Sonipat, and 17 from Yamunanagar. ​