Rahul Gandhi ‘Abodh Balak’: Giriraj Singh slams ‘under Trump’s control’ claim

"However, I noticed that the Himachal Pradesh government has raised fuel prices. Why is Rahul Gandhi not speaking on that? He keeps making noise on such issues elsewhere; why doesn’t he question the hike there? While the Prime Minister has not increased fuel prices, countries such as the USA, Japan, and Germany have done so -- which reflects effective management. That is why I say India is not facing any major problem, as its people have great confidence in PM Modi. The country’s leadership is capable of turning any crisis into an opportunity and tackling challenges directly. The only issue the country faces is the LOP," he said.