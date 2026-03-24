Rain to continue in Rajasthan till March end, says weather department

Another strong Western Disturbance between March 29 and 31 may bring thunderstorms and rainfall to the northwestern and northeastern parts of the state. However, on March 26 and 27, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Bikaner, and Jodhpur are likely to experience dusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, along with isolated rainfall accompanied by thunder.