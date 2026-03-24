RG Kar lift death: Probe reveals loopholes; chaotic 30-minute search for key as family cried for help

During the investigation, detectives discovered that many of the security guards were unaware that the keys to the basement were actually kept in the hospital Superintendent's office. They were unable to locate the keys anywhere else. Eventually, a security officer learned that the keys were kept in the Superintendent's office. An attendant stays in the Superintendent's office overnight; however, he too was asleep at the time. Several security guards began searching for him. He was found in the immediate vicinity of the office. After he was woken up, he located the keys and handed them to the security guards. By then, nearly half an hour had elapsed. Even with those keys, not all of the locks could be opened. The security guards ultimately reached the basement via an alternative route.