Shadow of scandals: A long list of NCP leaders facing allegations and resignations

In 2011, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dissolved the board of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank due to mismanagement. Top NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, were on the board of the bank. The party blamed then-CM Prithviraj Chavan for orchestrating this from Delhi. In 2012, Ajit Pawar resigned following the infamous Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam, where, despite massive spending, the state’s irrigation potential reportedly grew by only 0.1 per cent. Though he resigned, he returned to the cabinet shortly after.