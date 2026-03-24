Talha Saeed emerges as ISI begins Lashkar leadership shift; old guard loses relevance

Further, the ISI wants young leaders to head the group as they are bringing in more traction when compared to the older guard. An official said that the Lashkar-e-Taiba is most likely to be headed by Talha Saeed, the son of Hafiz Saeed. He would be assisted by Saifullah Kasuri, a top leader of the outfit who is well known for his proximity with the top brass of the ISI, the official said.