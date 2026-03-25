Abhishek Banerjee hits out at Suvendu Adhikari, accuses him of 'betraying' Nandigram

Addressing a workers’ meeting of the Trinamool Congress in Nandigram Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, Banerjee said: “The public does not tolerate the politics of betrayal. In a bid to safeguard his personal interests, the leader from here sacrificed the history and honour of the region, going so far as to grovel before those who routinely insult the Bengali people. For all their claims of being one with the people, how consistently has the individual actually stood by the local community?”