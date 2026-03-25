AIADMK's 1st list of 23 candidates has 21 ex-ministers; Palaniswami retains home turf Edappadi

The list also features strategic constituency shifts for some prominent leaders. Former ministers C. Ve. Shanmugam and K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, who were defeated in Villupuram and Rajapalayam, respectively, in the 2021 Assembly elections, will now contest from Mailam and Sivakasi. The reshuffle is widely viewed as an attempt to maximise electoral prospects by repositioning key figures in more favourable constituencies.