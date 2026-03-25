Ajit Pawar plane crash: CM Fadnavis questions Zero FIR filed in Karnataka

According to the Chief Minister, the post-mortem reports cite “burn injuries” as the cause of death. DNA samples of all five victims have been matched with their relatives. Viscera and blood analysis confirmed no traces of alcohol or poison in any of the deceased. Investigators found no evidence of external fuel cans being transported on the aircraft. The aircraft was a 2010 model with a valid airworthiness certificate. The operator, VSR Company, maintains a fleet of 16 aircraft and 20 pilots.