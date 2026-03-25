Awhad alleges bid to undermine CM via 'Godman' Kharat, raises conspiracy claim

Patil, known for his own wit, continued, "I am your well-wisher; I have no such ill intentions. It is said that 175 MLAs gave their signatures for Calling Attention Motions. If I walk around the house with a paper, I can even collect signatures. Everyone wants their motion to be tabled, but it is your job to maintain control. The importance of the House must not diminish. The House cannot be run merely by the signatures of MLAs."