Bengaluru cop accused of harassing woman rowdy sheeter; audio, messages go viral

"They threaten my husband that our children will be killed. For three months, Papanna has been calling me frequently and harassing me. He says he will come to my house and prepare chicken, and will also feed me. The cop asks me to treat him like a friend. The cop openly says his wife is a relative of CM Siddaramaiah, and nothing can be done to him. He was suspended twice, but he immediately took charge, and he is all set to get a promotion and become an assistant commissioner of police. He will be in power," he stated.