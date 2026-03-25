BJP seeks action against AIMIM MLAs for ‘insulting’ national song

The BJP stated that the Vande Mataram song inspired millions of youth and citizens of this country in their fight against British rule during India’s struggle for freedom. “Such being the greatness of Vande Mataram, the very act of walking out of the House by the MIM MLAs while it was being recited in chorus in the House of the Public Representatives, is contemptuous and disservice apart from a gross dishonour and insult to the nation,” reads the memorandum.