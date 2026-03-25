B'luru: Memorial for 11 RCB fans killed in stampede unveiled; Minister urges responsible celebrations

“The government intervened and initiated several measures. The families of the deceased were consoled by the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister, and all of us. At that time, KSCA and RCB also expressed their condolences. This tragedy should not have happened, but it did. The government, in its wisdom, appointed the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission to identify lapses. The Commission submitted its report, and based on it, the government held discussions with all concerned agencies and directed them to implement its recommendations,” he said.