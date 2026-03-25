Bomb threat triggers panic at Sri Ganganagar court campus

As per officials, a few days back, specifically on March 10 at approximately 11.30 a.m., the Passport Office in Sri Ganganagar (located within the Post Office complex) had also received an email threat warning that it would be blown up. On that occasion as well, a bomb disposal squad was summoned from Bikaner to conduct a thorough search of the entire premises; however, no suspicious objects were found. Consequently, the office resumed normal operations the very next day.