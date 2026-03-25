Cabinet okays continuation of Immigration, Visa, Foreigners Registration and Tracking Scheme for Rs 1,800 crore

This project was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on May 13, 2010 with a budget outlay of Rs 1,011 crore and with project duration till September, 2014. The budget outlay for the project was revised to Rs. 638.90 crore in 2015 along with extension of the implementation timeline up to March 31, 2017, and further up to March 31, 2021 without any additional financial implications.