Centre releases over Rs 1,142 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in 4 states

Similarly, for Jharkhand, the first instalment of untied grants of the financial year 2025-26 amounting to Rs 269.03 crore have been released. These funds are for eligible 23 district panchayats, 264 block panchayats and 4,344 gram panchayats. Further, Rs. 3.65 crore of withheld portion of first and and second instalment of untied grants for FY 2024-25 have also been released to 13 panchayats.