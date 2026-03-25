CM Fadnavis directs secretary-level panel to assist onion farmers

Emphasising the need for a sustainable shift, the Chief Minister instructed agencies to implement long-term alternatives to resolve the onion issue once and for all. "Every year, the state faces an onion crisis. While we must provide immediate assistance to farmers in the current situation, we also need to move beyond temporary fixes. The committee must review the current landscape and propose immediate measures, followed by a robust long-term implementation plan within the next two to three months," CM Fadnavis stated.