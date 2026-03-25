EAM Jaishankar, US Under Secretary of War discuss current geopolitical scenario

"The United States views India with deep respect — as a republic of continental scale, as a nation with a proud strategic tradition, and as a country whose decisions will profoundly shape the future of the Indo-Pacific and the international landscape more broadly. Our two countries of course differ in history, geography, and perspective in important ways. Yet we share something fundamental: a conviction that the future of Asia should be determined by sovereign nations able to chart their own course," Colby said during a special session at the Ananta Centre.