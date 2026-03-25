‘Hold parties responsible if probe reveals their involvement’: Panel on Parth Pawar’s land deal ​

The report noted that in this case of government land sale, two FIRs have been registered at the police station against Tejwani (Power of Attorney holder for Ashok Gaikwad and 271 others), Digvijay Amarsingh Patil (representing M/s Amedia Enterprises LLP), Ravindra Taru (Joint Sub-Registrar), and Suryakant Yeole (Tehsildar, Pune City). Furthermore, Taru and Yeole have been suspended immediately, and proceedings to dismiss them from government service have been initiated.