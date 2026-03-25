India and UK discuss ways to address evolving maritime and aerospace security challenges

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met UK's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Harvey Smyth in New Delhi on Wednesday with discussions focused on advancing defence cooperation between both nations. The two chiefs laid emphasis on enhancing jointness, strengthening interoperability, and addressing evolving maritime and aerospace security challenges. They also spoke about operational cooperation, training exchanges, and capacity building.