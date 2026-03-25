India and UK explore joint initiatives to bolster peace and security

In a post on X, Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) stated, "Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth, Chief of the Air Staff, Royal Air Force, United Kingdom, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS. During the interaction, they deliberated on the current geostrategic situation and discussed issues of mutual interest, focusing on strengthening bilateral Defence Cooperation and exploring joint initiatives to bolster peace and security."