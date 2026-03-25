India’s renewable energy surge: Powering growth, security and global leadership

India’s renewable energy capacity has more than tripled over the past decade—from 76.38 GW in 2014 to 253.96 GW by November 2025. The pace of expansion has only accelerated in recent years. During 2025–26 (up to December 2025), the country added 38.61 GW of renewable capacity, led overwhelmingly by solar energy (30.16 GW), followed by wind and hydro.